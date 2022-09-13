• Petty theft of a doorbell camera was reported in the 6400 block of Hiram Avenue at 8 a.m. Sept. 9.
• An assault was reported in the 1700 block of West 14th Street at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Harbor Avenue at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 9.
• A car stereo was reported stolen from the 300 block of West 48th Street at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 9.
• An unwanted male was reported in the 800 block of Center Street at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 9.
• A loose dog was reported in the 5700 block of West Avenue at 11 a.m. Sept. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West 36th Street at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 9. No arrests were made.
• A counterfeit check was reported in the 1000 block of West 34th Street at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
• A missing juvenile was reported at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 300 block of Fox Drive.
• A male was arrested on Bridge Street for open container, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and menacing at 2 a.m. Sept. 10.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 4700 block of Valleyview Boulevard at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 10.
• Obstructing official business was reported at West Prospect Road and Cornell Avenue at 6 a.m. Sept. 10.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 8 a.m. Sept. 10.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 9 a.m. Sept. 10.
• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of West 58th Street at 9:14 a.m. Sept. 10.
• A caller reported a theft in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 10:17 a.m. Sept. 10.
• A speeding ticket was issued in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 10.
• A disturbance and vandalism were reported in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue at 1:16 p.m. Sept. 10.
• Driving under suspension was reported at West 44th Street and Station Avenue at 4:12 p.m. Sept. 10. One arrest was made.
• A male was arrested on a warrant through Mentor at West 58th Street and Adams Avenue at 5 a.m. Sept. 11. The vehicle was towed.
• A male was arrested for driving under suspension at West 38th Street and West Avenue at 6:25 a.m. Sept. 11. The vehicle was towed.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 1000 block of West Prospect Road at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 11.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 1200 block of Norwood Drive at 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
• Fighting was reported in the vicinity of Jefferson Avenue and West 52nd Street at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 11.
• Shots were reportedly fired on Second Street at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11. One female was arrested.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 1200 block of West 40th Street at 10:11 p.m. Sept. 11.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension and expired plates at West 19th Street and Michigan Avenue. The vehicle was towed.
• A subject was arrested on a domestic violence complaint in the 1200 block of West 40th Street at 2 a.m. Sept. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 2 a.m. Sept. 12.
• Trafficking in drugs was reported in the 600 block of West 46th Street at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 12.
• Domestic violence and assault were reported in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue at 2:58 a.m. Sept. 12.
• A male was cited for a loud exhaust and driving under suspension at Station Avenue and West 39th Street at 3 a.m. Sept. 12. The vehicle was towed.
• A 4-year-old child was reported missing in the 1900 block of East 43rd Street at 5 a.m. Sept. 12. The child was located two hours later after a large search.
• Possession of drugs was reported in the 1000 block of West Prospect Road at 7 a.m. Sept. 12.
