ASHTABULA
• Failure to comply with a police officer was reported at Ohio Avenue and West 13th Street at 5 a.m. Jan. 11. A vehicle pursuit was initiated.
• Warrants were served on two people in the 4200 block of Park Avenue at 9 a.m. Jan. 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue, leading to the arrest of a male and additional criminal charges on a female at 10:14 a.m. Jan. 11.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 11.
• Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 5300 block of Madison Avenue at 9 a.m. Jan. 12.
• A disturbance was reported on Hiram Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of West Prospect Road at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 12.
• A loose dog was reported at Routes 6 and 11 at 2 p.m. Jan. 12. The animal control officer responded.
• Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Michigan Avenue at 5 p.m. Jan. 12.
• Felonious assault was reported in the 900 block of West 37th Street at 9 p.m. Jan. 12.
