• A warrant arrest was made in the 4100 block of Main Avenue at 10:16 a.m. April 13.
• Child abuse was reported in the 1800 block of East 46th Street at 11:32 a.m. April 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1800 block of West 19th Street at 1:18 p.m. April 13.
• Shots fired was reported in the vicinity of Station Avenue and West Prospect Road at 2:32 p.m. April 13.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of West 48th Street at 4:35 p.m. April 13. One arrest was made.
• A family dispute was reported in the 2600 block of West 48th Street at 4:35 p.m. April 13.
• Illegal dumping was reported in the 4700 block of Valleyview Boulevard at 5:25 p.m. April 13.
• Curfew violations and obstruction were reported on Perryville Avenue at 2 a.m. April 14.
• A mental subject was reported on Grove Drive at 3 a.m. April 14.
• Menacing was reported in the 300 block of Fox Drive at 3:41 a.m. April 14.
• Fraud was reported in the 4900 block of Dwight Avenue at 5 a.m. April 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.