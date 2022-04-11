• Vandalism was reported on Walnut Boulevard at 8 a.m. April 8.
• An unattended motor vehicle was found in the 1700 block of West 19th Street at 6:28 p.m. April 8. Drugs were seized.
• An intoxicated male threatened a female and then fled the 1000 block of Union Avenue at 10:25 p.m. April 8.
• A male was arrested for OVI in the 1100 block of Bridge Street at 11:51 p.m. April 8.
• A traffic stop at West 52nd Street and Adams Avenue at 4 a.m. April 9 resulted in a citation for possession of marijuana.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of West 35th Street at 6 a.m. April 9.
• A child was found abandoned in the 5600 block of Woodman Avenue at 8:48 a.m. April 9.
• A sexual assault was reported in the 3900 block of C Court at 9:53 a.m. April 9.
• A road hazard was reported in the 90 block of West 44th Street at 11 a.m. April 9.
• A barking dog was reported in the 1100 block of Thayer Avenue at 11:43 a.m. April 9.
• A disturbance and domestic violence were reported in the 4000 block of Station Avenue at 11:46 a.m. April 9.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Station Avenue and West 38th Street at 1:43 p.m. April 9.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1600 block of West 19th Street at 3:08 p.m. April 9.
• Theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 3:21 p.m. April 9.
• Theft was reported in the 4600 block of Topper Avenue at 3:53 p.m. April 9.
• Harassment was reported in the 5200 block of Adams Avenue a t 6:51 p.m. April 9.
• Police assisted Madison Township police nab a shoplifter from the Madison Wal-Mart store at 8:33 p.m. April 9.
• Police assisted emergency medical personnel in the 500 block of West 29th Street at 11:21 p.m. April 9.
• A robbery was reported in the 800 block of West 48th Street at 2 a.m. April 10.
• A disturbance was reported on West 29th Street at 3 a.m. April 10.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Burroughs Place at 4:13 a.m. April 10.
• A vehicle pursuit ended with an arrest at Cornell Avenue and West 49th Street at 6:26 a.m. April 10.
• Breaking and entering was reported at Wenner Field, West 10th Street, at 6:17 p.m. April 10. Three felony juvenile arrests were made.
• A fight was reported at Ashtabula Towers, 325 W. 46th St., at 7:23 p.m. April 10.
• A male was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a house in the 1300 block of Lake Avenue at 12:57 a.m. April 11. An arrest for OVI was made.
• Aggravated menacing was reported at Columbus Avenue and Timonere Drive at 3 a.m. April 11.
• A jail inmate was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center after complaining of chest pains at 5 a.m. April 11.
