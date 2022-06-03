ASHTABULA
• Endangering children was reported in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Road at 9:53 a.m. June 2.
• Threats were reported in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 11:45 a.m. June 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of West Prospect Road at 11:49 a.m. June 2.
• Menacing was reported in the 1200 block of West 8th Street at 12:55 p.m. June 2.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 2200 block of Harbor Avenue at 3:58 p.m. June 2.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2100 block of West 10th Street at 5:55 p.m. June 2.
• Criminal damaging was reported to property in the 5100 block of Adams Avenue at 3 a.m. June 3.
• An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Stark Avenue at 3:30 a.m. June 3.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 6000 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 4:59 a.m. June 3.
• A report of a junk vehicle was received from the 3900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5 a.m. June 3.
• Threats and menacing were reported in the 1300 block of West 8th Street at 7:17 a.m. June 3.
• A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Benefit Avenue at 8:14 a.m. June 3.
