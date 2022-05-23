AStHTABULA
• Seizure of firearms was reported in the 3400 block of Superior Avenue at 8 a.m. May 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of West 39th Street at 8:22 a.m. May 20.
• A complaint involving an animal was reported in the 800 block of West 57th Street at 8:24 a.m. May 20.
• Menacing was reported in the 5300 block of Samuel Avenue at 10 a.m. May 20.
• Grand theft of bikes was reported in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at 11:26 a.m. May 20.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 12:14 p.m. May 20.
• A drug overdose was reported at the gazebo in Cornelius Park on West 44th Street at 1:50 p.m. May 20.
• A theft was reported in the 1500 block of Laird Drive at 5:37 p.m. May 20.
• An assault was reported int he 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5:47 p.m. May 20.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Allen Avenue at 5:46 p.m. May 20.
• An argument between a man and woman was reported in the 3700 block of Station Avenue at 9:30 p.m. May 20.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1400 block of Gladding Avenue at 2:20 a.m. May 21.
• A man was arrested for domestic violence in the 4700 block of Jefferson Avenue at 3:10 a.m. May 21.
• A missing person was reported in the 300 block of Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. May 21.
• A truck was stolen from the 1700 block of West 5th Street at 4:06 a.m. May 21.
• A suspicious person was observed in the vicinity of Lake Avenue and West 28th Street at 9 a.m. May 21.
• Two suspicious people were reported in the 5900 block of Adams Avenue at 10 a.m. May 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of East 15th Street at 12:15 p.m. May 21.
• A sexual offense was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 5:31 p.m. May 21.
• A juvenile was arrested for inducing panic in the 2100 block of Norman Avenue at 9:44 p.m. May 21.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at Center Street and Foster Avenue at 9:50 p.m. May 21.
• Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of West 48th Street at 3 a.m. May 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of West Prospect Road at 5 a.m. May 22.
• A burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Gladding Avenue at 10:05 a.m. May 22.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 12:11 p.m. May 22. One arrest was made.
• Breaking and entering was reported int he 5800 block of Washington Avenue at 6:50 p.m. May 22. One arrest was made and narcotics were seized.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 2900 block of Glover Drive at 7:15 p.m. May 22.
• A theft was reported in the 400 block of West 57th Street at 7:18 p.m. May 22.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4100 block of Main Avenue at 12:05 a.m. May 23.
• Driving under suspension and marijuana possession were reported at Lake Avenue and Walnut Boulevard at 12:42 a.m. May 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3100 block of Johnson Court at 3 a.m. May 23.
