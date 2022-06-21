• A disturbance, possibly with a gun, was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 10 a.m. June 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1700 block of West Prospect Road at 2:26 p.m. June 17.
• A counterfeit check was deposited at a bank in the 4700 block of Main Avenue at 3:34 p.m. June 17.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 4:46 a.m. June 18.
• A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct on Coyne Avenue at 5 a.m. June 18.
• Endangering children was reported in the 5800 block of Madison Avenue at 8 a.m. June 18. Police found an unattended 6-year-old at Presidential Park.
• Windshields were discovered smashed out of cars in the 700 block of Center Street at 8:03 a.m. June 18.
• A vacant house was reportedly forcibly entered in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 8:03 a.m. June 18.
• An assault in progress was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 12:56 p.m. June 18. One domestic violence arrest was made.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the vicinity of Alfred Drive and West 34th Street at 1:16 p.m. June 18.
• Menacing was reported in the 700 block of West 52nd Street at 1:45 p.m. June 18.
• Theft of an electric meter was reported in the 1400 block of West 9th Street at 2:32 p.m. June 18.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West 57th Street at 12:34 a.m. June 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4000 block of Todd Avenue at 12:58 a.m. June 19.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5500 block of Jefferson Avenue at 1 a.m. June 19.
• Shots fired was reported in the vicinity of West 52nd Street and Adams Avenue at 1:48 a.m. June 19.
• Harassment was reported in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue at 1:49 a.m. June 19.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 2800 block of Carso Avenue at 4 a.m. June 19.
• A parking dispute was reported in the 1600 block of West 8th Street at 4:21 a.m. June 19.
• Cash was reported stolen from the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue at 4:23 a.m. June 19.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 4:25 a.m. June 19.
• Importuning was reported in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue at 4:29 a.m. June 19.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of West Prospect Road at 8:55 a.m. June 19.
• A jail incident was reported at the Justice Center at 9:55 a.m. June 19. An inmate was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center, treated and returned to jail.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 11:42 a.m. June 19. One arrest was made for domestic violence.
• A junk vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Station Avenue at 3:30 p.m. June 19. A citation was issued and the vehicle was towed.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 1100 block of Bridge Street at 3:35 p.m. June 19.
• An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Harbor Avenue at 8:18 p.m. June 19.
• A fire was reported at the former Sardi’s building in the 5000 block of Main Avenue at 8:20 p.m. June 19.
• A man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) during a traffic stop at West Avenue and West Prospect Road at 11:25 p.m. June 19.
• A stolen truck was recovered at the Circle K on Main Avenue at 11:36 p.m. June 19.
• Stalking was reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 12:05 a.m. June 20.
• Theft of a purse from a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue at 8 a.m. June 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of East 6th Street at 9 a.m. June 20.
• Petty theft was reported in the 100 block of Maruba Avenue at 9 a.m. June 20.
• A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Alfred Drive at 9:54 a.m. June 20.
• A traffic stop at Ann Avenue and West 41st Street at 10:50 a.m. June 20 resulted in the driver being cited for driving under suspension. The vehicle was towed.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of West 49th Street at 11 a.m. June 20.
• Police helped Ashtabula County Medical Center with the apprehension of a psych patient who escaped from the hospital’s care at about noon on June 20.
• Menacing was reported in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 12:47 p.m. June 20.
• A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Chestnut Avenue at 1:10 p.m. June 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of Ann Avenue and Prospect Circle at 5:56 p.m. June 20.
• A man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 12:31 a.m. June 21.
• A burglary was reported in the 4900 block of Jefferson Avenue at 1:36 a.m. June 21.
• Damage to property was reported in the 700 block of East 15th Street at 1:41 a.m. June 21.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West 36th Street at 1:57 a.m. June 21.
• A man was arrested on felony warrants in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 2 a.m. June 21.
