ASHTABULA
• Gunfire was reported in the vicinity of Ann Avenue and Prospect Circle at 2 a.m. July 1.
• A traffic stop at West Avenue and West 56th Street at 8:20 a.m. July 1 resulted in a citation for no operator’s license.
• A lost child was reported in the 1700 block of West Prospect Road at 3:24 p.m. July 1. The child was found and returned to a parent.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Bunker Hill Road at 3:28 p.m. July 1. One arrest was made.
• Illegal dumping was reported on East 15th Street and Harbor Avenue at 3:55 p.m. July 1.
• Violation of a civil protection order was reported in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 3:57 p.m. July 1.
• Violation of a temporary protection order was reported in the 1100 block of Harmon Road at 4 p.m. July 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 800 block of West Prospect Road at 4:26 p.m. July 1.
• Petty theft was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 2 a.m. July 2.
• A traffic stop was made at Main Avenue and West 48th Street at 4:37 a.m. July 2. An arrest was made for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue at 6:43 a.m. July 2.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4900 block of Cornell Avenue at 12:58 p.m. July 2.
• A driver struck a pedestrian who walked out in front of his vehicle at Jefferson and Bunker Hill roads at 2 p.m. July 2. The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.
• A cell phone was reported stolen from the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 9:18 p.m. July 2.
• Four junk vehicles were removed from 1637 W. Sixth St. at 10 p.m. July 2.
• Two junk vehicles were towed from 1812 West Fifth Street at 10:58 p.m. July 2.
• A junk vehicle was removed from 1918 Bob White Trail at 11:16 p.m. July 2.
• A burglary was reported and one arrest was made in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 1:22 a.m. July 3.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of West 48th Street at 2:45 p.m. July 3.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of West 36th Street at 2:46 p.m. July 3. Two arrests were made.
• Harassment was reported in the 2300 block of Deerfield Drive at 4:55 p.m. July 3.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 400 block of West 52nd Street at 7 p.m. July 3.
• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of East 16th Street at 9:12 p.m. July 3.
• A juvenile reportedly assaulted her mother in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 3 a.m. July 4.
• A burglary was reported in the 1800 block of West 13th Street at 3:34 a.m. July 4.
• A traffic stop in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 3:42 a.m. July 4 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension.
• An all-terrain vehicle was stopped on Madison Avenue at 3:53 a.m. July 4.
• A man was arrested on a warrant in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 5:27 a.m. July 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 6:18 a.m. July 4.
• A man was found to be in possession of felony narcotics in the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 8:13 a.m. July 4.
• Trespassing and criminal damaging were reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 11:14 a.m. July 4.
• Burglary was reported in the 5100 block of Hope Avenue at 1:17 p.m. July 4.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 2 p.m. July 4.
• Burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue at 2:26 p.m. July 4.
• A child custody dispute was reported in the 800 block of East 16th Street at 3:07 p.m. July 4.
• Ammunition was turned in to the police station at 3:46 p.m. July 4.
• A broken window was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 3:52 p.m. July 4.
• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of West 36th Street at 4:14 p.m. July 4.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of West Ninth Street at 5:19 p.m. July 4.
• A motorcycle was reportedly on fire at Lake Avenue and West Prospect Road at 10 p.m. July 4.
• A fire on a front porch was reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 10:31 p.m. July 4.
