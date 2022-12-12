ASHTABULA
• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 2 a.m. Dec. 9.
• Theft of a ‘No Parking’ sign was reported in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue at 3 p.m. Dec. 9.
• A traffic stop at Ohio Avenue Extension and West 29th Street at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 resulted in an adult male arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2600 block of West 13th Street at 8:13 p.m. Dec. 9.
• A bench was reported stolen from the 3800 block of Lake Avenue at 11 p.m. Dec. 9.
• Domestic violence was reported in the the 1800 block of Willow Arms Drive at 4 a.m. Dec. 10.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Altman Court at 9 a.m. Dec. 10.
• An assault was reported in the Collins Boulevard/ West 44th Street area at 2 a.m. Dec. 11.
• A traffic stop in the 2600 block of Lake Avenue at 2:55 a.m. Dec. 11 resulted in a subject arrested for OVI.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 3:41 p.m. Dec. 11. It was recovered later that day.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue at 9:24 p.m. Dec. 11. A female was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center.
• A vehicle was towed from Walnut Beach Park at 3 a.m. Dec. 11.
