ASHTABULA — Last year was the first full year for the Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigation Unit (NIU), and it was a busy one.
NIU has grown to become a federal task force involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other agencies.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell, Lt. Dennis Dibble, who heads the Detective Bureau, and Lt. Michael Palinkas, commander of the NIU Task Force, were the featured guests at City Council’s recent Safety Forces Committee meeting.
Palinkas explained that the NIU is divided into three teams: investigative, logistics and drone. They are a part of the federal Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF).
Two full-time officers and seven part-time officers from the APD were sworn into the FBI as task force officers. The FBI hired five additional task force officers from other agencies, he said.
The SSTF is a collaborative effort between local, state and federal law enforcement officers.
Its goal is to target the “worst of the worst,” Palinkas said. “That includes gang activity, drug conspiracies, and firearms- related cases.”
Shootings and homicides also fall under the umbrella of the SSTF.
The federal task force asked NIU to focus on firearm enforcement.
“In the city of Ashtabula and across the nation, certain individuals are prohibited from owning firearms,” Stell said. “Some individuals engage in ‘straw purchases’ where a person legally purchases a firearm and provides it to someone who is prohibited from owning a firearm.”
The NIU aims to squash that sort of activity, he said.
Not all of the officers in the NIU are sworn in federally but they do assist in major cases, he said.
Stell developed training programs for those officers to increase various skills essential to the needs of the NIU, which has been very successful, he said.
In 2021, NIU seized 29 pounds of marijuana, 13 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.6 pounds of of powder cocaine, 177 grams of crack cocaine, and 259 grams of heroin or fentanyl, according to the NIU statistics.
They also seized 34 guns, $64,000 in cash, and executed 29 search warrants.
Of the NIU’s 216 cases last year, 178 were felonies and 38 were misdemeanors.
In 2022 and through the month of April, the NIU seized 3.8 pounds of marijuana, 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 24 grams of crack cocaine, 78 grams of powder cocaine, and 227 grams of heroin or fentanyl.
They have seized 21 guns and $6,900 in cash, and executed 12 search warrants. So far, they have had 77 cases: 51 felonies, and 26 misdemeanors.
Grants pay for many of the operations.
The drone team consists of three officers, who have been trained and have federal pilot licenses.
Seized drug money paid for the drone.
“It has the capability to stealthily fly and carries a camera,” Palinkas said. “NIU is not limited to narcotics and takes on any major crime such as homicides or missing persons.”
Summertime is usually the busiest time for Ashtabula police, Stell said.
Area residents may notice there are 10 new police cruisers on the road. Two more are expected to arrive by the end of June.
The next Safety Forces Committee meeting will be held at 8:45 a.m. July 25 at the Municipal Building. Council Vice President Michael Speelman chairs the committee.
