ASHTABULA — City police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a suspect accused of shooting a man on West 52nd Street last Friday.
Shane P. Knowlton, 36, who in the past has made his home in Jefferson, Geneva and Conneaut, is wanted for felonious assault. An Ashtabula man was shot three times, once in the chest, and remains hospitalized with injuries.
“We spoke with the victim [Wednesday] morning and he’s in stable condition,” Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.
Since the shooting, police have been looking for Knowlton, who was “a person of interest,” according to police. But on Wednesday, and still no Knowlton, Stell said officers were getting an arrest warrant.
The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. Friday. Knowlton had fled the scene and the victim was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center by ambulance, and then flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital.
Knowlton is described as a white male, about 6-foot-2 and of thin to medium build. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the police at 440-992-7172.
The incident remains under investigation, Stell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.