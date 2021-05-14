 Ashtabula police investigating westside shooting

ASHTABULA — Police were called to a westside neighborhood at 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a gunshot victim.
Police, city firefighters and medics immediately responded to the call, where they found the shooting victim, a male, at the corner of West 39th Street and Coleman Avenue.
The victim, a male who’s identity has not been released by officials, suffered injuries to his legs, police said.
He was treated inside a Community Care ambulance for about 15 minutes at the scene before being transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center.
The man was conscious and alert when police arrived, but he is not cooperating with police at this time, Chief Robert Stell said.
“We are looking for a person of interest,” he said about three hours after the shooting. “Our officers are at the scene interviewing people.”
It’s been about a year to the day since a shooting has occurred in Ashtabula. On May 13, 2020, an Ashtabula man was flown to a Cleveland hospital after he was shot during a struggle with another man in the 500 block of West 58th Street.
That incident was the extension of a fight the day before when somebody got punched, Stell said.
Police recovered a .380-caliber handgun at the scene.
Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting should call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.