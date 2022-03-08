ASHTABULA
• A bag containing drugs was found in the 2700 block of West Avenue at 2:07 a.m. March 3.
• A report of a suspicious person in the 1600 block of East 47th Street at 3 a.m. March 3 led to the discovery of criminal tools and drugs.
• A fight about a laptop computer was reported at Elm Avenue and West 46th Street at 8:38 a.m. March 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5100 block of Jefferson Avenue at 8:42 a.m. March 3.
• A tire damaged by a pothole at West 13th Street and Union Avenue was reported at 9:15 a.m. March 3.
• A man reportedly fell on the ice at the Justice Center at 9:39 a.m. March 3.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 2:36 p.m. March 3.
• An assault was reported on Thayer Avenue at 6:05 p.m. March 3.
• A traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 12th Street at 11:18 p.m. March 3 resulted in the operator being charged with driving under suspension and fictitious plates.
• A nuisance animal was reported in the 500 block of West 24th Street at 9 a.m. March 4.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 4900 block of Main Avenue at 12:21 p.m. March 4. The person was in possession of narcotics.
• Threats were reported in the 3200 block of Superior Avenue at 7:15 p.m. March 4.
• An ex-employee was reportedly threatening a former employer in the 1000 block of Bridge Street at 8 p.m. March 4.
• An intoxicated person reportedly made a false report of child abuse in the Lyndon Avenue neighborhood at 11:41 p.m. March 4.
• An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 10:56 a.m. March 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Grove Drive at 5:31 p.m. March 5.
• A traffic stop resulted in an arrest for OVI at Park Avenue and West 44th Street at 10:29 p.m. March 5.
• A man was arrested for disrupting public service in the 2000 block of West 15th Street at 1 a.m. March 6.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of East 16th Street at 1:29 a.m. March 6. One male was arrested.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.