ASHTABULA — The city of Ashtabula had a busy 2022 with planning and construction starts.
City officials and residents attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the new patient tower at Ashtabula County Medical Center, the River Bend Hotel began to rise out of the ground in the Ashtabula Harbor, and the Castle Block project on Center Street welcomed new tenants to its renovated spaces.
“We were awarded a Small Cities Grant to resurface Collins Boulevard,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “We were awarded up to $1.2 million for this project for State Fiscal Year 2026.”
The grant will cover up to 95 percent of the cost to resurface the street. The existing concrete will be removed and then paved with asphalt. The project will include West 48th Street between Main and Park avenues.
The Chestnut Village project began construction. This 32-unit senior housing facility is a welcomed addition to the old Chestnut School neighborhood.
The former Harbor High School property has come to life with new homes and many people have done renovations or built homes elsewhere in the city.
“The need for housing is still great in our city,” Timonere said. “We hope this trend of new construction and renovations continues.”
Many small businesses successfully opened in the city in 2022 in both the manufacturing sector and within the city’s entrepreneurial community.
“Workforce continues to be a struggle not only for our large companies, but for small businesses and the city, as well,” he said. “I have yet to visit a business where this topic has not come up.”
Given the homeless population in the city, Timonere successfully requested funds for the Samaritan House in the 2023 State Capital Budget to help them expand their services.
“We all know the city is the only area in the entire county that has a homeless shelter and provides services to the homeless population,” he said. “This award will allow the Samaritan House to almost double their capacity.”
Looking ahead to the New Year, city officials are hopeful the Appalachian Community Grant application will be awarded so that they can start the planning phase for a larger funding application to enhance Main Avenue.
“I’m also hopeful we will see site work begin again for the Petmin Project,” Timonere said. “I believe we will know more about their time frames during the first quarter of 2023.”
City Council President John Roskovics agreed with the manager — many exciting things happened in the city in 2022.
“We saw the beginning of the hotel and hospital projects. We continue to see residential growth and had many small businesses opening and ribbon cuttings,” he said. “It was good to see the return of our local festivals enjoyed by so many.”
Roskovics is optimistic looking ahead to 2023.
“It looks like a good year,” he said. “I feel good about the direction the city is heading.”
In 2023, the city will address the need for repairs at the waste water treatment plant, as well as the collection system, Timonere said.
“We conducted an extensive study which evaluated many parts of our infrastructure and now the implementation of repairs and priorities will need to be put in place,” he said.
In addition to the funds awarded to the Samaritan House, the city manager is working with various entities and local clergy to develop a “day center” for the at- risk population.
“This would be a place in which persons could come in from the elements, find resources and it is our hope we gain their trust and can work to better their situations,” Timonere said. “We have so many great agencies doing wonderful work with those less fortunate. Unfortunately there are those in our community that believe nothing is being done. That couldn’t be further from the truth.”
The city will assist with demolitions of blighted houses through grant funds from the state awarded to the Land Bank.
“We are hopeful more funding will be awarded to Ashtabula County so we can continue this work,” Timonere said. “I am hopeful we can see a more consistent outlook for our budget and spending in 2023. Since COVID, it has been hard to predict our incomes and with rising costs, the same has been true with expenses. As things stabilize, we will be able to have a better prediction of how future years will look financially for the city.”
Citizens also have a lot to look forward to in the New Year.
When the weather breaks, resurfacing will begin on Route 20 from Center Street, west to the city limits. When this stretch is complete, all of Route 20 will have been paved within the city.
The city also received $460,000 in federal funding to resurface Ferry Drive, which leads back to the former Coast Guard Station. The money should cover the entire cost of the work, Timonere said.
“We will be working at Smith Field with our Allocation Grant Funding, which will allow the baseball field to be used as a multi-purpose field to accommodate soccer and football in the fall,” he said. “We will resurface the walking track and add basketball courts to the park, as well.”
The Carlisle Project was awarded more than $850,000 for remediation purposes late in 2022, and city officials are excited for Renewed Partners and to see this project get started downtown. Along with this, a DG Market will provide a much needed grocery store on the northern end of Main Avenue.
The former St. John School on Station Avenue is slated to become the Ashtabula Area City School District’s bus garage, removing one of the most blighted buildings in the city from the landscape.
“As an alum, I hoped it would be repurposed, however it is not feasible now,” Timonere said. “I am thankful the district chose this spot to remove this eyesore and breathe new life into the property.”
On Lake Avenue between West 3rd and West 4th streets, in conjunction with the Ashtabula County Land Bank, city officials are hopeful the mixed-use project will be able to start in 2023. Much planning and work has gone into this project and just having the former church removed has been a boost to the area, the city manager said.
“There are other ‘irons in the fire,’ so to speak, and we continue to work with various developers on projects throughout the city,” Timonere said. “We are hopeful many more positive announcements are on their way in 2023.”
