Ashtabula native featured in PBS fitness television show

Jaime Brenkus tested his physical fitness leadership skills early while running calisthenics for legendary St. John High School baseball coach Bill Schmidt in 1979.
Brenkus said he was a senior when Urban Meyer, now head coach of the Jacksonville Jaquars, was a freshman shortstop ready to take his job upon graduation. Decades later, Brenkus is still using those skills in a 13-week fitness show for the Publlc Broadcasting System.
Brenkus took that experience and ran with it, so to speak, working in exercise physiology and television for many years.
“I did the eight-minute abs videos in the 90s,” he said.
The television show was filmed in northeast Ohio and Florida and began showing on PBS on Oct. 28, Brenkus said. He said the show is getting picked up on stations across the country.
“It is a show for baby boomers to stay fit,” he said.
Brenkus helped make exercise videos popular in the 1990s and has been active in the fitness community for almost 30 years. He said he also wrote a book on fitness guru Jack LaLanne with the help of his wife Elaine.
Brenkus said he is concentrating on the baby boomers now. He said the fitness show focuses on food, fitness and fun.
“I will not let age control me. I will control the way I am,” he said.
After getting a degree in mass communications and broadcasting, Brenkus headed for Los Angeles where he started a fitness business. He said he has helped millions of people stay, or become, fit with his work.
Brenkus said it is important for baby boomers to just start small and then start feeling good. He said the “light bulb” turns on and people move to the next level of fitness.
“You get up, you fuel up and live it up,” he said.
Brenkus has also created an app entitled Fit n Delicious that features 100 videos that can be accessed on demand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.