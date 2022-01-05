Ashtabula native, famous hymn writer and poet, Susan Palo-Cherwien, dies of cancer at 67    

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Susan Palo-Cherwien, a 1971 Harbor High School graduate who became a leader in the field of Christian hymn texts, theological musings, poetry and spiritual writings, died Dec. 28, 2021 after a battle with metastatic uterine sarcoma. She was 67.
Born and raised in Ashtabula, Palo-Cherwien attended Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio and studied church music as a vocal (soprano) major. She then studied a year in Berlin before graduating. She continued music studies and worked in opera in Germany for many years before returning to the U.S.
She married David Cherwien, a premier church organist, composer, and the artistic director of the National Lutheran Choir.
New hymnals for several denominations include several of Palo-Cherwien’s hymn texts: “O Blessed Spring,” “Day of Arising,” “As the Dark Awaits the Dawn,” “Come, Beloved of the Maker,” “Rise, O Church, Like Christ Arisen,” “Beloved, God’s Chosen,” and “In Deepest Night.”
She’s also the author of six books that collect her poetry, reflections and hymn texts.
She is a member of the Lakeside/Harbor Hall of Fame.
In a 2018 interview with the Star Beacon, Palo-Cherwien said she’s lived in Berlin, Seattle, Chicago and Minneapolis since graduating from Harbor High, but she still feels Ashtabula is her true home.
Growing up in Ashtabula, she was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Ashtabula, which is now the Lighted Cross Lutheran Church.
“The background sound of Lake Erie shaped my hearing, the rock there shaped my bones, the Finnish community I grew up in shaped my world view and the incredible musicians there shaped my voice,” she said during the interview. “That’s why it’s always a delight to come back.”
In October 2018, Palo-Cherwien and her husband traveled to Ashtabula to present a Hymn Festival at St. Peters Episcopal Church, with help from choir members from St. Peters and Messiah Lutheran Church in Ashtabula.
“Ashtabula gifted the world when we produced Susan Palo-Cherwien,” said the Rev. Michael Meranda, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church, who’s known her for 20 years. “She’s one of those geniuses who stayed in contact with her community, especially the church community.”
Meranda described Palo-Cherwien as “brilliant,” adding that “her poetry is profound.”
The Rev. David Anderson and his wife, Joanna Pretz-Anderson, of Ashtabula, said they have many fond memories of Palo-Cherwien, who they say was very gifted in music and writing. The couple met her in college and they remained friends, frequently enjoying their time together.
David Anderson, who is a pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ashtabula, said Palo-Cherwien’s hymns “just make your heart sing.”
Eight of Palo-Cherwien’s hymns appear in Bethany Lutheran’s hymnals, including “O Blessed Spring,” the text of which is about baptism and was played at her funeral last Friday, according to the Andersons.
“She was vibrant, poetic and a wonderful person,” David Anderson said.
Preceding Palo-Cherwien in death are her parents, John Palo and Myrtle Grapatin Palo, who also were natives of Ashtabula County.
She’s survived by her husband; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremiah and Karen Cherwien and their children, Hannah and James, and Benjamin and Angel Cherwien and their daughter Gabriella; brother and sister-in-law, John and Freddie Palo; sister, Nancy Bukowski, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be sent to Mount Olive Lutheran Church debt reduction fund, or the National Lutheran Choir.
Gill Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To contact, call 612-862-6088 gillbrothers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.