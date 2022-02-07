ASHTABULA — Submissions are being accepted for the Ashtabula County NAACP’s second Black History and Me art and writing competition.
The contest took place for the first time last year.
Jessica Leveto, who is organizing the event, said she learned a lot from the first year of the event.
This year, the event is focused more on kindergarten to 12th grade, and only one entry is permitted per person, Leveto said. There were a large number of entries last year, she said.
“We anticipate getting more this year,” she said.
Submissions can include poetry, essays, short stories, spoken word, cross-genre, graphic design, photography, performative or creative video, posters, drawings or other original work, according to information from the Ashtabula NAACP.
The contest is sponsored by the Ashtabula NAACP, Kent State University at Ashtabula and the Ashtabula County District Library.
Submissions can be accepted online or at the Ashtabula County District Library on specific days. The deadline for digital submissions is 11:59 p.m. on March 12. Physical submissions can be dropped off with Lyn Glover at the ACDL on Fridays and Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and the deadline for physical submissions is 3 p.m. on March 12, according to information from the NAACP.
A link to the online submission form can be found on the Ashtabula NAACP’s Facebook page.
The Ashtabula County District Library has been a great partner, Leveto said. The library will display submissions in June, she said.
“We’re looking at a reception on June 25,” she said.
Winners will be announced at some point before that event, she said.
“Last year, we announced the winners at the Juneteenth celebration,” Leveto said. “I believe this year, we want to continue to celebrate them at the Juneteenth celebration, but the goal is to announce earlier.”
The decision to close contest submissions in March and exhibit them in June was intentional, Leveto said.
“Black history, while it’s celebrated in the month of February, should be part of our discussions every month,” she said.
Work will also continue on an open-access journal through Kent State University, Leveto said. Leveto is a professor at Kent State University.
Anyone with questions about the contest can email Leveto at jleveto@kent.edu.
Fundraising is underway for the event. Donations can made to NAACP Ashtabula Branch #3171, and can be mailed to the Ashtabula NAACP at PO Box 1664, Ashtabula Ohio, 44004.
