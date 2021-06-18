ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula NAACP is honoring 11 winners of its “Black History and Me” contest.
The winners will be recognized at the Juneteenth event on Saturday at Lake Shore Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., said Ashtabula NAACP President Liz Penna.
The NAACP is not sponsoring or planning the event, Penna said.
Jessica Leveto, a professor with Kent State Ashtabula, said the submissions to the contest were awesome.
There were about 70 participants, including a pair of second-grade classes at Ontario Primary School, Leveto said.
The contest started in February, and submissions were made by students from second grade to college, Leveto said.
Leveto said a number of the entries in the “Black History and Me” contest will be assembled into an open access journal by Kent State. There is no firm release date for the publication, she said.
Leveto said she was excited by the diversity of submissions. Some of them will be on display in the Ashtabula County District Library in July.
Leveto said the plan is to have the event again next year.
“The hope was always to extend Black history beyond February, to make it a year-long event,” Leveto said.
Sharone Sing served as one of the judges for the event, and said it was a real delight to be able to read and enjoy the submissions.
Judges viewed the submissions by themselves then came together via a Zoom meeting to discuss them.
“We really have some gifted people in our area,” Sing said.
The winners that were selected were insightful and communicated their message well, Sing said.
Sing said he would like to see a number of contestants continue to pursue their gifts.
“I think some of the talent we have, it should continue to be highlighted in a manner like this,” Sing said.
Alyssa Hatcher, 14, of Ashtabula, wrote an essay about Black historical leaders that was selected as one of the winners.
“When I found out I won I was both shocked and excited because I never knew I was capable of something like this,” Hatcher said in an email.
Marshae Bowens, 27, of Ashtabula, wrote a poem from the point of view of Trayvon Martin that was selected as a winner by the judges.
“I’m hoping it spreads the awareness that we need to spread,” Bowens said in an email.
Adversity Campbell, 10, of Ashtabula, wrote a poem and a short story for the contest. Campbell said she yelled when she found out she won.
Another winner, Kayla Diaz, 13, wrote a poem titled “I Can’t Breathe” for the contest. Diaz said her primary inspiration was a song.
“I didn’t do this to win, I did this to send a message,” she said. “I really do hope that something so small as my poem can make a big impact around us.”
The following is a list of winners of the "Black History and Me" contest:
Adversity Campbell, Alyssa Hatcher, Angel Kaiser, Aubrey Cooper, Bailee Adams, Gabryella Hartfield, Javier Munoz, Kayla Nicole Diaz, Marshae Bowens, Nevaeh MacKenzie, Odessa Monte.
The categories of the submissions and places of the winners will be revealed at the Juneteenth event on Saturday.
