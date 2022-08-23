DENMARK TOWNSHIP — A partnership between Building Youth for Society and the Ashtabula NAACP allowed a number of children and teenagers to tour the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport on Saturday.
Pastor Emory Moore, leader of Building Youth For Society, said the group’s aim is to reach out to underserved youth in the community.
“That’s just one of the many trips we plan on doing,” Moore said. “We want to go to different museums and different governmental places, just to let the kids see what they can be, and see things that are outside of their neighborhood, expose them to something they might want to make a career out of, or just broaden their horizons.”
Attendees got to see Whiskey 7, a World War II-era airplane, and see the airport’s flight simulator.
“We talked about careers in aviation, where you don’t have to go to four years of college to make a good living,” Moore said. “The kids really got a lot out of it.”
Commissioner J.P. Ducro helped to set up the event, including a ride to the airport in a limo, Moore said.
“They really enjoyed themselves,” he said.
Moore hopes to host more events like this in the future.
“We want to let the kids see something other than what they see in their neighborhood,” he said. “We have a scholarship that we do for minorities in the safety forces, EMTs and police and fire departments. We want to expose them to different careers.”
Exposing kids to potential future careers can allow them to pursue training while in high school, Moore said.
“There’s a lot of programs they can go through, through the schools, before they even get to after high school level education,” Moore said. “A lot of stuff, they can get completed before then, but they don’t know about it if we don’t expose them to it.”
Veronica Hanna, Ashtabula NAACP Youth Director, said the trip was intended to expand the horizons of the kids who participated.
“It was a great turnout,” she said.
The kids who attended ranged in age from 7 to 16, Hanna said.
“It was just a great experience for them,” she said.
The event gave attendees a glimpse of career paths outside of a four-year college degree, Hanna said.
Recently, she took a group of children to the Hubbard House Museum.
“There will be other events, and it’s not just going to see things,” Hanna said.
Ashtabula NAACP President Liz Penna said the event went very well.
“We want to try to do more field trips,” she said. “Local kids don’t know about what’s in our community.”
The kids enjoyed the planes and the simulator, Penna said.
“It was really worthwhile,” she said.
