ASHTABULA — Celebrate this summer with more bang for your buck with Ashtabula Municipal Court's Summer Palooza.
Municipal Court will accept payments of fines Aug. 5-15 on cases two years old and older.
A minimum payment of $50 must be made and the court will double any qualifying payment made in person at the Justice Center or online at www.ashtabulamunicipalcourt.com
The Summer Palooza fine program includes probation fees as well. A minimum payment of $20 must be made at court or online and the payment will be matched.
For more information, call the court at 440-992-7109, or stop by the Justice Center, 110 W. 44th St., Ashtabula.
