SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula Municipal Court celebrated five successful completions of its Recovery Court Program on March 28.
The ceremony was held at the Lakeside High School auditorium.
“The AMC Recovery Court Program is a very intense program lasting from 18 months to 2 years,” said Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo. “There are currently 18 participants in different phases of the program.”
Five graduates were honored during the ceremony: Matthew Burns, Perrodin Brown, Casey Wood, Danny Dick and Daniel Estep. They each celebrated more than 14 months of sobriety.
All five participants have obtained and maintained stable housing and employment and have rebuilt family relationships, DiGiacomo said.
Two of the graduates are working on higher education degrees at Ashtabula Techinical and Career Campus in Jefferson Township.
Wood is in the HVAC program and Dick is in the Electrical program and due to graduate in June.
Two former graduates of the program and one former treatment team member served as guest speakers.
Kim Slater, who graduated from the program in October 2019, said she’s celebrating four years of sobriety. After graduation, she obtained her Peer Support certification and has been working at First Step Recovery for the past two years as a peer supporter.
Michael Bird, who graduated from the program in June of 2020, said he’s celebrating more than three years of sobriety. While in Recovery Court, he obtained his CDL and has maintained employment with JES trucking for nearly three years.
Former Recovery Court treatment team member, Tara McCarrel, also told her story. She’s a licensed social worker and chemical dependency counselor, celebrating more than seven years clean. McCarrel graduated from a drug court program in Mahoning County, and worked with Ashtabula County Recovery Court for more than two years.
All three speakers talked about how the Recovery Court Program and Drug Court Program turned their life around for the better and how they continue to give back to others struggling with addiction.
“They are all truly an inspiration and give hope to other participants in the program that they too can achieve a better life for themselves,” DiGiacomo said.
Ward 5 Ashtabula City Council person Jane Haines said she attended the graduation for the first time and it moved her to tears.
“It was wonderful,” she said.
