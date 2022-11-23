ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Municipal Court now boasts a kiosk for people on probation to use.
Utilization of the kiosk will expedite the check-in process for both new and existing probationers, said Maria A. Rivera, judicial assistant/supervisor deputy clerk.
New probationers should sign up while waiting for paperwork after court hearings, she said.
Existing probationers can check in for appointments and update personal information.
Once checked in, the probation officer will be notified that the probationer is waiting. At the same time, the officer will have access to the information provided on the kiosk.
The kiosk uses OCSS software created by Go Step Mobile. It is the official software used by the Ohio Chief Probation Officers Association and many other probation departments throughout the state.
For more information, call the court at 440-992-7109.
