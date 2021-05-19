ASHTABULA — Ashtabula City Council approved legislation Monday night intended to provide citywide businesses, non-profits and governments with an additional incentive to make energy-efficient improvements to buildings.
The legislation authorized the city manager to enter into a cooperative agreement with the law firm of Bricker and Eckler of Cleveland for legal services in connection with the formation of an Energy Special Improvement District. It’s about $3,500 to get started, City Manager Jim Timonere said.
“It’s another tool for economic development,” he said. “What we would like to do is designate the entire city.”
Timonere said he’s always looking for new ways to assist businesses and non-profits in Ashtabula. He stressed the importance of creating new tools for the city’s economic development toolbox.
Conneaut and Harpersfield Township have ESIDs, he said.
“We hope to join Conneaut’s ESID,” he said. “We feel it’s best to join an existing one.”
As the ESID expands to new communities, the businesses, non-profits and governments in those communities will be eligible to fund energy efficient improvements through the state’s Property Assessed Clean Energy laws. Under PACE law, commercial property owners are able to make improvements such as lighting upgrades, roof replacements and window replacements, and have the costs of the improvements financed over time and repaid through an assessment against the property. Because the source of the repayments is an assessment against the property, the improvements generally come with favorable financing terms, Timonere said.
In other business
• The manager said the city’s summer paving projects, which includes portions of seven streets, will start in about two weeks.
• Bids for the Lake Avenue paving project will go out soon. That project won’t start until Aqua is finished with the new waterline on Lake Avenue, he said.
• The Petmin $474 million manufacturing plant slated for the Kinder Morgan Pinney Dock facility in the Ashtabula Harbor is still on, just delayed a bit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Timonere said.
“So far, they’ve spent $60 million on the property, so I don’t think they’re going anywhere,” he said.
• Council passed an ordinance to create a new fund, “Local Fiscal Recovery Fund,” in order to account for costs consistent with the requirements of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
• City Solicitor Michael Franklin reminded residents signs are not allowed to be posted on utility poles.
• Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio requested the potholes at Myrtle Avenue and West 10th Street be filled with asphalt.
Council’s next meeting will be held June 7 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. To watch, go to www.cityofashtabula.com and click on “council live streaming.”
