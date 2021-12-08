Ashtabula men witness Pearl Harbor event in Hawaii

HAWAII — John Pildner never thought he would find his way back to Pearl Harbor when his ship sailed by the Arizona Memorial in the late 1980s to pay tribute to the lives lost in 1941.
“I was on an aircraft carrier that when we had to go from San Diego to the North Arabian Sea,” he said.
Pildner said he never thought he would return, but coming back was something special.
Pildner did return on Tuesday with his father, James Pildner Sr., who was invited as a World War II veteran to the ceremonies by the Best Defense Foundation.
Pildner Sr. said commemorating it has been a fantastic week. He said they got up around 3 a.m. then had a snack at the hotel before leaving for a Pearl Harbor pier at 5:30 a.m.
A ship came near the Arizona Memorial to honor those who were killed 80 years ago,” Pildner Sr. said. “They rendered a salute to the Arizona.”
Pildner Sr. said it was a fantastic experience and there were a lot of military brass attending the ceremony, including the Secretary of the Navy.
The event was sponsored by the Best Defense Foundation and American Airlines. The two veterans said they were treated very well during the whole week after gathering with 62 World War II veterans and their guests in Dallas.
The weather added a bit of a challenge to the week in Hawaii as a cyclone slammed the area forcing the governor of Hawaii to declare a state of emergency due to flooding.
Pildner said it was really wet on Sunday and Monday but improved by the ceremonies Tuesday morning.
“We were soaked to the bone,” he said.
