ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum will resume its free History on Tap program Tuesday at Cloven Hoof Brewery.
Museum friend Dave Webster will be sharing his knowledge of Great Lakes shipwrecks. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
“We are once again happy to be resuming this very successful program,” said Jenny Luhta, chair of the museum’s outreach and education committee. “I really hope that we can continue with no additional interruptions to the schedule. Things seem to be moving in a positive direction, so we are keeping our fingers crossed”
The normal program season is October through March.
“Our History on Tap programs were a huge success back in 2019,” Luhta said. “The events consistently had great energy, and our featured speakers shared some very interesting stories and experiences.”
Museum officials have not decided if there will be another program or two between now and October.
“We may try to squeeze a couple in,” Luhta said. “But we may determine that the best approach is to get our lineup in order for the next full season. We will be making this decision soon and will be sure to let our supporters know.”
There is no cost to attend this program, but everyone is responsible for purchasing his or her own beverages. Cloven Hoof Brewery, 1308 Bridge St., Ashtabula, may have some light snacks available for purchase.
For more information about History on Tap, join the museum’s Facebook page and follow the museum on Instagram. If you have a suggestion for a future program, email the Outreach and Education Committee – media@ashtabulamaritime.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.