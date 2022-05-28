ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum opens for its 38th summer season this weekend.
With higher gas prices and inflation this year, many people are making vacation plans closer to home.
The museum encourages everyone to consider a summer visit to the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum in Ashtabula.
The museum is housed in the former residence of lighthouse keepers and the Coast Guard chief. Built in 1871 and added on to in 1898; opened as a museum in 1984.
It is a self-funded, non-profit organization. The museum is home to 25,000 regional artifacts, most of which are on display.
Among the artifacts, there is a giant piece of beach glass found along Lake Erie's shores, a model of the Ashtabula train disaster, a display of the U.S. Ashtabula Life-Saving Service (USLSS) station, a G-gauge model of a 1905 trolley car similar to those that serviced Ashtabula city and a six-foot-long model of the Titanic, along with a personal story of a survivor who came to America and settled in Ashtabula.
The museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Sept. 4. It will be closed Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
From Labor Day to Oct. 3, the museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.
The museum gift shop will be open during operating hours.
To learn more about the museum, 1071 Walnut Boulevard, Ashtabula, go to www.ashtabulamaritime.org or call 440-964-6847.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.