Ashtabula Maritime museum open and looking for volunteers

ASHTABULA — If you’re interested in local history, seeking a new hobby or enjoy meeting people, the Ashtabula Maritime & Surface Transportation Museum is looking for you.
A new volunteer open house will be held from noon to 4 p.m. June 5-6 at the museum, 1071 Walnut Blvd, across from Point Park. Board members, including volunteer coordinator Kaye Lind, will be on hand to provide information on volunteer opportunities and to answer questions.
The two-day event will be held outside on the museum’s property. The museum will be open for tours.
Those interested in volunteering and planning to attend the open house should call the museum at 440-964-6847 or email info@ashabulamaritime.org before Wednesday and let its board know how you may be able to help. Anyone age 16 or older can volunteer.
The museum was founded in 1984 and is celebrating 37 years of service to the community. It is a self-funded, non-profit organization, with no paid employees. The museum is home to 25,000 regional artifacts, most of which are on display.
The museum will be open to the public noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, beginning today. It will then be open noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays until the end of September. The museum gift shop will be open during operating hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.