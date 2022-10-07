ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum closed Labor Day weekend, concluding another successful visitor season.
Although the museum is closed to walk-in visitors until Memorial Day weekend, it doesn’t mean volunteers and the board of directors remain idle for the rest of the year.
The museum will continue to provide, by appointment, tours for groups of 10 or more people and other programs throughout the fall, winter and spring.
“The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum is one of northeast Ohio and Ashtabula County’s best kept secrets,” said Brian Hubbard, board chairman. “We urge you to visit or consider becoming involved to see what you’ve been missing.”
The museum plans to host its History on Tap programs at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday during the months of October through April.
The first program will be held Tuesday at Cloven Hoof Brewery on Bridge Street. The program will feature Ginger Whitehead who will share the history and information on the county’s 19 covered bridges.
There’s no admission charge and each program lasts about 30 minutes, with questions to follow. Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information on the museum, call 440-964-6847 or go to www.ashtabulamaritim.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.