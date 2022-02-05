ASHTABULA — Due to concerns about rising cases of COVID-19, the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum canceled its February edition of History on Tap.
The Tap program was slated for Tuesday at Cloven Hoof Brewing. The program will return March 15 at the Cloven Hoof Brewing. Details will be announced as the date approaches, officials said.
“It is unfortunate that we need to do this,” said Jenny Luhta, chair of the museum’s outreach and education committee. “COVID has been very unpredictable, and the recent surge in cases forced us to make a tough decision.”
Luhta said she’s confident that the March program will remain on the schedule.
“Things seem to be improving, and we want to get back to the business of providing fun and educational programs,” she said. “We hope people will connect with us via Facebook and Instagram for information about the upcoming program and other things we have planned.”
The History on Tap program is a monthly informal gathering at a local pub or restaurant. There is no cost to attend this program, but every person is responsible for purchasing his or her own beverages. Light snacks may at times be available for purchase as well.
The museum is still lining up speakers for future programs and encourages those who attend in March to make suggestions.
For more information about this event and the Maritime Museum, join the Museum’s Facebook page and follow the museum on Instagram. If you have a suggestion for a future program, email the Outreach and Education Committee — media@ashtabulamaritime.org.
