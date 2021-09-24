Ashtabula man's  rape trial set for Oct. 12

JEFFERSON — The trial for a 64-year-old Ashtabula man accused of rape and sexual activity with underage girls is scheduled to begin Oct. 12.
Thomas L. Volpi’s trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 14, but prosecutors filed a continuance because a witness tested positive for COVID-19, said Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole.
The court has rescheduled the trial to start with jury selection at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 12 in the courtroom of Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.
Volpi was arrested Aug. 14, 2019 after a grand jury issued a 39-count indictment, charging he furnished alcohol, raped and sexually assaulted two teenaged girls, according to the indictment.
He has hired Cleveland attorneys, Mark R. DeVan and William Livingston, to represent him.
A year ago, Volpi rejected a plea negotiation from prosecutors in which he could have pled to seven of the 39 counts against him, former Ashtabula County Prosecutor Cecilia Cooper said.
The trial has been delayed three times — first delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in July because an older case had to be tried first, and again for COVID earlier this month.
According to the indictment, Volpi engaged in acts of sexual assault with a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred July 5-6, 2019 at Volpi’s Ashtabula home and his catering business.
Volpi was released from jail after posting a $200,000 cash or surety bond shortly after his arraignment.
According to stipulations in the bond, Volpi is to have no contact with the alleged victims or any other juveniles, submit to an HIV test and wear a GPS tracking device on his ankle.
The Ashtabula Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the case and executed search warrants at his home and business.
