An Ashtabula World War II veteran is attending an event today, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
John Pildner Sr. is a veteran of the Battle of Bulge and was able to participate in the 75th anniversary of the battle in 2019 where he met the Queen of Belgium and later received a Christmas card from her. He has also attended many World War II events in different locations around the United States.
Pildner left Dallas on Dec. 3 with his son John Pildner for the long flight to Hawaii. John Pildner said his father is been enjoying the trip and giving out “war cards” provided by the organization sponsoring the trip created for him.
“He (John Pildner Sr.) is enjoying it immeasurably,” Pildner said of his dad’s experience
The Best Defense Fund and American Airlines are coordinating the trip that will be a week long and honor the veterans who served during World War II. John Pildner said they have been treated like royalty.
The 63 veterans will be on site for the anniversary celebration today and are expected to be at the Arizona Memorial. Pildner said they had a tour of Pearl Harbor and have to leave their hotel at 5:35 a.m. today for the 7:55 p.m. ceremony.
