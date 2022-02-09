JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula man pleaded guilty Monday in the beating death of his girlfriend last summer.
Michael Ramirez Cuevas, 24, pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
Police said Cuevas assaulted Jacqueline Pagan Flores, 41, last August and then dropped her off at his mother’s Woodman Avenue apartment in an “unconscious and battered state.”
Cuevas also reportedly hit Flores’ 12-year-old son, according to police.
His mother then transported Flores to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where she died the next day.
At the time of the beating, Cuevas was out on bond for domestic violence and child endangering.
He is being held in the Ashtabula County jail on a $750,000 cash, surety or property bond, jail officials said.
Cuevas will be sentenced at 8 a.m. March 16 by Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon.
Supreme Court certified Spanish language interpreter Marcia Loebick appeared at all hearings with Cuevas, as well as his appointed attorney, Margaret Brunarski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.