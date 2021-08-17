ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man is part of an attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the amount of vocalists in one song.
Jon Dunn, a graduate of Lakeside High School and long-time music lover, is a member of The Deviants out of northeast Ohio, and was asked to provide a vocal for the 62-minute song that includes 666 different vocalists.
The idea was brought to life by Fred Nylist, a Canadian heavy metal enthusiast, who received digital songs from hundreds of people and then spliced them together to make the song that will be released on Aug. 31. He said putting all the digital emails into a song was tricky but it has worked out well.
“My reason for choosing 666 people for the track was to kind of represent the metal community involved. I find it kind of pays a homage to the subculture of being a metalhead. The track in of itself is a beast, so I feel it was quite suitable,” Nylist said.
Dunn was contacted and planned to have the vocalist from his band perform but he had never done “harsh” vocals and Dunn had practiced them for a long time. He received his time slot from the organizer and given carte blanche to provide his short segment which ended up being ... three seconds.
The Heavy Metal song drew from famous groups like Will Ramos and Angel-Maker and individuals around the world, Dunn said. “It’s crazy ... It’s an honor to be part of it,” Dunn said.
Dunn, 21, has been playing drums for about 13 years, including his time in the Lakeside High School band. He graduated from Lakeside in 2018.
Dunn’s interest in music is quite varied and has included time in the Ashtabula Brass Band, the Ashtabula Orchestra and performances at the Ashtabula Arts Center.
The segment was recorded on a friend’s digital work station. “That is computer software that you can plug directly into,” Dunn said.
Dunn said each participant was given a number, what to say and time of the segment. He said the former record was Beyond Devastation’s song that included 400 vocalists.
“In the three seconds I did the about lowest [vocal range] I could go,” Dunn said.
Dunn’s band includes Nick Cilluffo, who helped him make the recording which was then emailed to the organizer. and Austin Wheaton and Alex Simon. He said he loves the idea that Nylist “created a community.”
Dunn said he now has Facebook friends from all over the world that are supporting his band.
Nylist has a full website detailing the ability to purchase the song on compact disc, shirts and other items.
The song will be available Aug. 31 on many streaming platforms.
