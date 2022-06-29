PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP – An Ashtabula man was killed early Tuesday morning while riding his motorcycle on Seven Hills Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post.
William D. Chatman, 33, was riding his silver 2017 Indian motorcycle eastbound on Seven Hills Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck three trees, according to OHP reports.
Chatman was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Keith Stewart, an investigator with the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
The one-vehicle crash occurred at about 6 a.m. Tuesday between Plymouth Brick Road and Runkle Avenue, according to Stewart and OHP.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and Plymouth Township Fire and Emergency Services personnel assisted OHP troopers at the scene of the accident.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to OHP reports.
Motorcycle crashes typically spike in the summer months.
In Ohio alone, there were more than 4,000 motorcycle-related crashes in 2021, in which more than 200 people were killed. Of those, 166 were not wearing a helmet, according to OHP.
Motorists should remember to give motorcyclists a full lane of travel, look for motorcyclists on the highway, at intersections, and any time while changing lanes.
