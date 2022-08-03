ASHTABULA — A 69-year-old Ashtabula man was killed Tuesday night in a motorcycle accident.
Mark S. Thomas, of Seymour Drive, was turning southbound on Park Avenue when his customized motorcycle collided head-on with another vehicle, said Ashtabula County Coroner's investigator, Keith Stewart.
Thomas was not wearing a helmet, he said.
The accident happened at about 8:50 p.m. at Park Avenue and West 42nd Street, Stewart said.
Thomas was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:54 p.m., Stewart said.
His body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, Stewart said.
The Ashtabula Police Department, assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were on the scene.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said Wednesday that the accident is still under investigation.
The name of the driver of the other vehicle is not being released until the investigation is complete, he said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists in the summer months there is an increase in motorcycles on the roadways.
Motorists should give motorcyclists a full lane of travel and look for motorcyclists at intersections and while changing lanes. Always allow plenty of space in front of the vehicle you are driving and do not follow a motorcycle too closely.
Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.
