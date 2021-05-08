Ashtabula man found guilty of raping a minor

JEFFERSON — A jury found an Ashtabula man guilty of seven counts of rape of a minor Thursday in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.
Anthony Sellers Jr., 30, was accused of sexual conduct with the child between April 2011 and August 2017 in Ashtabula, Ashtabula Township and Austinburg Township, according to the indictment.
The jury found him guilty on all counts.
The victim was under the age of 10 when the assaults started, and continued until the victim was 11 years old, prosecutors said. The crimes Sellers is accused of would have begun when the victim was about 5 years old, according to the victim’s birth date.
Sellers was arrested after an investigation and he posted 10 percent on a $50,000 bond in May 2019.
His first trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 5, 2020 and Sellers, who was still out on bond, appeared with his attorney. Jury selection hadn’t yet begun and at some point Sellers stepped outside the courthouse and never returned.
Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris revoked Sellers’ bond and issued an arrest warrant ordering the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office to serve Sellers and bring him before the court immediately. His trial had to be rescheduled.
Shortly before this week’s trial, Sellers tried to bargain with prosecutors, offering to spend five years in prison. His offer was rejected.
Harris ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Sellers now faces 15 years to life in prison for his crimes.
