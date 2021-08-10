ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man is in police custody after reportedly beating a woman to death Thursday night in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue.
Michael Ramirez Cuevas, 24, is charged with murder and felonious assault, Municipal Court officials said.
When police initially responded to a call for an assault late Thursday, they found the woman unconscious and “in very bad shape,” Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.
The victim’s name is being withheld upon notification of relatives, Stell said.
The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died over the weekend from her injuries, Stell said.
Cuevas made his first court appearance Monday afternoon before Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo, according to court officials.
He entered no plea on both charges.
DiGiacomo set Cuevas’ bond at $750,000 cash, surety or property, a court official said.
Cuevas is being held in the city jail at the Justice Center.
