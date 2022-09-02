ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man is one of nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees accused of falsifying time cards while working at the JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall, according to an Ohio Inspector General report.
Christopher Monda, 54, of Ashtabula, earned $63,500 in 2019 as an OLC investigator, making him the lottery commission employee accused of not working the most hours, according to the Ohio Treasurer.
The Inspector General’s office believes Monda was paid for 192 hours that he didn't work. He allegedly had an arrangement with other investigators on Saturdays, when investigators were supposed to work together in pairs. The pair reported working on their time sheets, but actually only one investigator would work on those days.
Additionally, Monda worked part-time for University Hospitals in Conneaut and Geneva, including some days and shifts when he was paid to work for both UH and the Ohio Lottery Commission.
The Inspector General’s report also states that in 2021, Monda reported an injury and went on leave from the Ohio Lottery Commission, using the Family Medical Leave Act, but worked at UH for 31 shifts during that time, which is a violation of Lottery Commission policy for FMLA.
Ashtabula County residents may recall Monda unsuccessfully ran for Ashtabula Township trustee in 2015 against Joe Pete Sr., and for the Buckeye Local School Board in 2017.
Monda and the other eight employees earned nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time they did not work. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste in state agencies, said it will forward its report to local prosecutors.
Ashtabula City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said she believes the matter will be sent directly to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office.
The Ohio Lottery Commission employees were assigned as investigators to JACK Thistledown Racino. They were not racino employees, but rather worked for the state.
In their investigation, the Ohio Inspector General’s Office reviewed surveillance video, swipe cards to get into racino offices, time sheets, employee schedules and other information.
They discovered employees arrived late for shifts, left early or sometimes didn’t report to work at all, even though they reported on their timecards that they had worked the proper time.
