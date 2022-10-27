ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man accused of keeping his dogs in horrendous conditions is not getting them back, according to a court official.
Scotty J. Brown Jr., 21, appeared Thursday morning in Municipal Court, facing charges that he neglected his dogs and kept them in filthy, feces-laden conditions, according to court records.
Judge Laura DiGiacomo ordered Brown’s dogs to stay at the Animal Protective League in Kingsville Township. She also set a $1,500 personal recognizance bond for Brown.
A pretrial was set for 10 a.m. Nov. 29, a court official said.
The city’s animal control officer received an anonymous complaint on Nov. 17 concerning two dogs at a Summer Avenue residence, according to the police report.
Upon arrival, the officer discovered piles of garbage and urine and animal feces throughout the first floor of the home, the report said.
The officer found two dogs — a brown pit bull and a black collie — that appeared to be malnourished and neglected, according to the report.
The dogs were removed from the house and taken to the Animal Protective Leaague, where they are receiving proper care, City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said.
Brown was cited for prohibitions concerning companion animals, misdemeanors of the first degree, Cooper said.
Brown is currently on probation after a judge sentenced him last year to five years of strict community control.
The sentence was handed down after Brown pleaded guilty to pandering sexually oriented material involving minors, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
