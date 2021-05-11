ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library is gearing up for this year’s ‘Tails and Tales’ Summer Reading Club, where children will learn about all sorts of land and aquatic animals.
Participants may begin logging their reading on May 24. The program ends on Aug.14. Online registration is now open.
Summer Reading Kickoff Parties are planned for 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 27 at the Ashtabula and Geneva libraries. Library staff will be signing up readers, giving away new books for the children’s personal collections and serving up root beer floats.
Fun and educational programming will continue throughout the summer, Library Director Penny Neubauer said.
Outreach teams will also be bringing the program to select areas.
Summer reading is an important activity geared toward reducing what educators call the “summer slide,” in which students lose learned skills from lack of use over the long summer break.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic rendering in-school learning a near impossibility during much of this past school year, ACDL feels especially passionate about engaging children throughout the summer of 2021,” Neubauer said. “This summer is all about encouraging kids to read—and encouraging families to read together.”
Readers can track their progress either by paper log or through the online platform Wandoo, which allows for easy monitoring, fun games and built-in avatars. There are reading goals set for each category and small prizes given out incrementally as participants work towards their final reading goal.
This year’s grand prizes are family passes for a year to the Cleveland Zoo. Trophies will be given to the participant in each school-age category who reads the most by Aug. 14.
There are five reading categories: Caregiver and Me, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, and Grades 9-12.
The “Caregiver and Me” category is a new summer reading element that encourages families to read together. It requires one person age 18 or over to serve as the leader, but can include family members from age 0 to grade 12. The leader should complete the online registration, and an ACDL staff member will contact them for a complete list of group participant names and grade levels. More information on Summer Reading can be found at: https://www.acdl.info/summer/.
Retired educator, John Roskovics, who now serves as president of Ashtabula City Council, said libraries are great resources.
“The value of reading through the summer and continued reading is well known,” he said. “The libraries do such a good job of making these programs interesting and fun.”
Ashtabula County District Libraries are open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Express home delivery and curbside pick-up are still available. Phone: 440-997-9341. The virtual library is available 24/7 at www.acdl.info.
WHO: Children of all ages
WHAT: ‘Tails and Tales’ summer reading kick-off parties
WHERE: Ashtabula and Geneva libraries
WHEN: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
WHY: Helping children keep up their reading skills over summer vacation.
