ASHTABULA — Ashtabula Council No. 360 Knights of Columbus celebrated its 125th anniversary Sunday with a dinner and program at the Our Lady of Peace Community Center.
About 145 guests attended the celebration and enjoyed a prime rib or baked salmon dinner, complements of the Council. Bill Izzi and Danny Pugliese provided entertainment.
The Ashtabula Council Knights of Columbus was founded on July 3, 1898, upholding the four Principles of the Order — charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism while serving the community.
The Knights of Columbus serves Our Lady of Peace Parish and its activities.
Chaplain Rev. Johnny Smith gave the opening invocation and soloist Andrea Tredent sang the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America.
The Leo J. Kane 4th Degree General Assembly provided the Honor Guard and Presentation of Colors.
After dinner, Master of Ceremonies Byron Landolfi, Grand Knight of Ashtabula Council, introduced various dignitaries in attendance, including Ohio State Council State Deputy Jeffrey Kiliany and Monsignor Robert Siffrin of the Youngstown Diocese representing Bishop Bonnar.
The Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus, Ashtabula County Commissioners Casey Kozlowski and J.P. Ducro IV, Ashtabula Township Fiscal Officer Robert Dille, and Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics presented the Knights with resolutions honoring their 125th anniversary.
Special awards were presented to Paul and Lois Atzemis, honored as Catholic Family of the Year, and to Brother Knight and Sir Knight Anthony Chiacchero, the oldest living member of the Council with 40 years of service to the Order.
Six past Grand Knights attended the celebration and each were presented with certificates.
The Knights Council ended the evening with donations to several charities, including Our Lady of Peace Parish, St. Josephs Cemetery Board, Catholic Charities, St. John School, MYA Women’s Center, and St. Vincent De Paul Society.
The Rev. Raymond Thomas, pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish, closed the affair offering the Benediction.
