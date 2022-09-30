ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Kiwanis Club will roast and sell chestnuts on Bridge Street again this year starting Saturday at the BrewFest.
The sale will be held from noon to 4 p.m., and continue on Saturday afternoons through October and November, or for as long as supplies last.
“Our chestnuts are grown in nearby Portage County and are fresher than what can be purchased in a grocery store,” said Kevin Grippi, organizer of the fundraiser. “Many of our customers have never before tasted a roasted chestnut and find the experience to be a treat.”
Long-time Kiwanian, Ralph Bacon, said the flavor and texture of a chestnut is like the meeting of a pecan and a sweet potato.
Bacon fabricated the special pans used to roast the chestnuts.
“The taste is enhanced by a smoke or char flavor that comes from roasting over an open fire,” he said.
Bags of roasted chestnuts are to be sold for $5 with 100 percent of proceeds donated back to the community to worthy children’s causes.
Last year, the Kiwanis sold roasted chestnuts at Lights on the Lake, a drive-through holiday light show held at Lake Shore Park.
