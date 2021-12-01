ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Just like the lyrics of the Christmas Song, area residents can enjoy “chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” thanks to the Ashtabula Kiwanis Club’s chestnut sale.
The Kiwanis promise Jack Frost will even nip at your nose as you drive up to their chestnut stand in the Crow’s Nest parking lot every weekend during Ashtabula County Lights on the Lake.
“Most everybody who has tried our roasted chestnuts to date has reported they are wonderful,” said Kevin Grippi, a Kiwanis Club member. “We still need volunteers with vehicles to assist with transporting equipment to and from our nearby storage facility and to help with set-up, sales and tear-down.”
On Thursday, the Kiwanis will move their chestnut roasting operation into Lake Shore Park by the concession stand from 6 to 8 p.m., for Lights on the Lake’s special one-night-only walk through event.
Attendees should enter Lake Shore Park by way of Minnesota Avenue and park their vehicles at the boat ramp parking lot.
“Our tent will be located near the concession stand next to two food trucks,” Grippi said.
Lights on the Lake will run from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31.
The annual drive-through show features thousands of Christmas lights on display, including a larger-than-life Christmas tree, waterfall, a twinkling Land of Oz, a Nativity scene, elves, penguins, a covered bridge, sailboats, colorful toy soldiers, lots of animated scenes and a laser light show.
Drive-through admission is $5 per car or van; $1 per person for buses and $20 for mini-buses. Buy tickets in advance and to be entered into a drawing for $500.
For folks planning to visit the show Dec. 24, 25 and 31, the hours will be a bit shorter — 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Santa Claus is expected to fly in from the North Pole this Friday, and Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
