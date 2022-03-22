ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Kiwanis Club donated $500 last week to the Ashtabula County District Library for their relentless hard work in the community, said Kiwanis President Eli Kalil on Monday.
“Our club can always count on the Ashtabula County District Library,” he said. “Like us, they share a similar vision in helping children and the greater community succeed. They were more than generous during the pandemic, always lending us a space to meet safely. Penny and her staff do an outstanding job.”
The ACDL offers many services, including web printing, express home delivery, online training, resources for at home education and more.
“It was certainly our pleasure to provide meeting space for the Ashtabula Kiwanis Club this past year,” said Penny Neubauer, director of the Ashtabula County District Library. “We appreciate the Club’s ongoing support as reflected in this generous financial contribution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.