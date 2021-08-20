SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education hired a final round of personnel for the classroom and sporting events at its Wednesday night meeting at Lakeside High School.
Jennie Segal was hired to serve as a music teacher for Lakeside Junior High and Erie Intermediate schools at a salary to be announced.
The board also hired 17 sports workers at a rate of $30 per event, and five ticket takers at a rate of $40 per event.
Volunteers Kevin Crockett and Tyler Wilber were approved to coach boys golf and girls golf, respectively.
The board reassigned Ryan McEndree from the eighth-grade football coach position to the varsity assistant. McEndree will not receive payment under the eighth-grade football coach contract. A contract will be issued as the varsity assistant football coach and McEndree will receive full compensation under this contract at a salary to be announced.
The board also repealed a previous resolution declaring it necessary to place an additional 3.8-mill tax levy on November ballot for current expenses. On July 30, the board met for a special meeting at LHS and unanimously voted ‘no’ to placing the levy on the ballot. Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said it is risky not to put a levy on the ballot, but he believes it can wait. The board agreed.
In other business
• Approved the 2021-2022 AACS handbooks
• Approved three service agreements with Mentor Cardinal Autism Resource and Education School at $71,000 per agreement
• Approved a $55,000 service agreement with Community Counseling Center of Ashtabula
