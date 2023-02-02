ASHTABULA — Looking for a gym that offers Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training for children as young as 4 years old and adults of all ages?
The Ashtabula Grappling Club (AGC), 1831 E. 51st St., offers classes in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu that are geared towards both sport and self defense jiu jitsu, and it’s open every day except for Sundays. The club also offers strength and conditioning sessions throughout the week to help people meet their goals of improving their health, weight loss, mobility and stamina.
AGC is owned and operated by a group of five friends who met through training jiu jitsu. They are Jon Torres, George and Elissa Frasure, and Charley and Andrea King.
“We decided to open our own gym in the area so that people could have a place to train in a comfortable and supportive atmosphere,” Torres said. “We all trained together for a few years and were fortunate enough to be able to experience the atmospheres at different gyms and were able to see what things we liked and what we didn’t, as well as the conditions that fostered a healthy gym environment.”
The AGC opened in early September 2022, with the goal of offering an all-inclusive, low pressure atmosphere for anyone and everyone interested in training jiu jitsu.
“We know that no two people come in with the same personal goals,” George Frasure said. “Whether a person is interested in improving their health, learning jiu jitsu as a hobby, learning jiu jitsu as a form of self-defense, or becoming a competitive jiu jitsu athlete, we give everyone the individual attention they need.”
Elissa Frasure said they’re a tight-knit group of five people, who have been in each of these situations at one point or another.
“We have the ability to give everyone who walks through the door the opportunity they need,” she said. “One of the best parts of training jiu jitsu is the family atmosphere that forms between people who would never otherwise have met. We want everyone to feel welcome, valued, and supported.”
With 40 percent of the founding members being female, Andrea King said they knew from the beginning that they wanted to put a focus on a strong and healthy women’s program.
“The value of jiu jitsu for women as an empowering skill is beyond measure,” she said. “Whether it is realizing potential one didn’t know they had or giving the peace of mind that comes from knowing you could defend yourself in a situation against a bigger and stronger opponent, we feel that it is important that all women have the opportunity to be exposed to it.”
King and Elissa Frasure said they know how daunting it is for women to walk into a martial arts gym without experience.
Although jiu jitsu is quickly becoming popular with women, it is still very male dominated, King said.
“From the very start of AGC, our Women Only Wednesday has been, by far, the most popular class we offer,” King said. “It gives women who might not otherwise have the courage or self-esteem to try jiu jitsu the opportunity to walk into a judgement free, supportive, and upbeat training room.”
AGC’s Women’s Only membership package gives an affordable option for training on nights that only women are allowed in the gym.
Charley King, who’s from Trumbull County, has lived in Ashtabula since 2004.
His real job is as a physical therapist assistant in Concord.
“Andrea [King] and I have been married for almost 12 years and have an 8-year-old son, Cannon King, along with my stepson Zach Penniman, who is 22 years old,” he said.
Andrea King, an Ashtabula native, said Cannon goes to Saint John School and also trains Jiujitsu at AGC.
“I also have another amazing son, Zach, who I am trying to convince daily to come train with us,” she said. “I am the most proud of my family. I have been a Physical Therapist Assistant for over 13 years, and I still love my job everyday.”
Andrea also is a personal trainer and prides herself on staying active and challenging herself daily while pushing others to be their best.
George Frasure, who grew up in Jefferson, lives with his wife, Elissa, and their two daughters in Ashtabula.
“I’ve been in retail/business management for about 14 years,” he said. “I am also the head coach/vice president for the only travel softball program in Ashtabula County, Aftershock Fastpitch.”
Elissa Frasure grew up in the Ashtabula area and has been with her husband, George, for 15 years.
“We have two beautiful daughters, Rylee, 14, and Georgia, 8,” she said. “They also train with us at AGC. I have been a hairdresser for over 18 years. If I’m not training/teaching Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, you will find me at my salon, Hair By Elissa in Ashtabula in the back of Christy Tobias Salon.”
Jon Torres is originally from Toledo.
He’s married with four children ranging in ages from 7 to 20.
Torres works for the Northcoast Candy Company in Ashtabula as the head of sales.
His hobbies are going to concerts and hiking.
For more information, email bulagrappling@gmail.com or stop by 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.