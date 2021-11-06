Ashtabula grad lands job  at U.S. Department of the Treasury

An Ashtabula High School graduate was recently hired by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to advance racial equity, according to information released by the DOT.
Janis Bowdler is a 1996 graduate of Ashtabula High School who has worked for economic equality throughout the course of her career. Bowdler was not made available for an interview, but shared her thoughts through a press release.
“Ms. Bowdler will be charged with coordinating Treasury’s efforts to advance racial equality, including engaging with diverse communities through the country and to identify and mitigate barriers to accessing benefits and opportunities with the Department,” according to the press release.
Bowdler’s mother, Julie Lattimer, said Bowdler was proud of her Ashtabula High School education after moving to the city from Jefferson. She even wrote a letter to the editor regarding her pride in being a Panther, Lattimer said.
Lattimer said her daughter always aimed high and ended up using her skills on a bigger stage.
“Sometimes we use those skills [locally] and sometimes they go national,” he said.
Lattimer is happy for Bowdler’s new job because it will involve less traveling. She said her most recent job, president of the JP Mogan Chase and Co. Foundation, involved travel all over the world.
“I have spent my entire career working in solidarity with Black, Latinx, AAPI, Native communities and other communities of color to dismantle the structural and institutional racism that perpetuates the racial wealth divide,” she stated in the press release.
Bowdler received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Malone College, and a Master of Science degree from Cleveland State University. She describes her self as a proud Latina, a yoga instructor, mom to one daughter, two dogs and a bunny.
She lives with her husband in Takoma Park, Md.
Bowdler started her career working as a project manager for a community development corporation in the Hough and Glenville neighborhoods of Cleveland seeking to develop and preserve affordable home ownership and rental opportunities.
“She then spent 10 years at UnidosUS, then National Council of La Raza advocating for economic mobility opportunities for Latino families. She led research, advocacy and police development in the areas of job creation and quality, retirement security, housing, banking and community development and consumer protection,” the press release states.
At the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Foundation she launched several critical initiatives that have expanded capital for entrepreneurs of color, improved access to banking products and services, expanded access to new job skills and helped develop a $30 billion racial equity commitment.
She has also authored several publications relating to financial opportunity and economic mobility.
