Edward J. Harvey scholarships were recently awarded to seven area graduates. The Edward J. Harvey Scholarship was established in 1967 as a bequest of The Ashtabula Foundation by Edna B. Harvey to establish a fund in her husband’s name that would “help deserving young people to acquire an education that will enable them to become self-supporting, useful citizens.”
This years, the scholarship award was $2,000 per year for four years. The Harvey Scholarship Fund pays an average of $30,000 annually to Ashtabula County students.
The 2021 recipients are: Tyler Doyle, Lakeside; Madison Easton, Grand Valley; Griffin Obermiyer, Edgewood; Michael Hernandez, Lakeside; Lydia Randolph, Edgewood; Mason Inman, Pymatuning Valley; Alexis Pasanen, Conneaut.
Doyle plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall to major in Business Management. Tyler is the son of Robert Eugene Doyle II and Melinda Lea Doyle.
Easton is the daughter of Todd and Heather Easton. She plans to attend Capital University to pursue a degree in Music Technology.
Obermiyer is the son of Ken and Trisha Obermiyer. He will attend Ohio State University in the fall, where he will study Biochemistry.
Hernandez is the son of Jayson Hernandez Sr. and Sharaim Hernandez. He will attend Kent State University Ashtabula to pursue a degree in Finance and Business Administration.
Randolph is the daughter of Lynn and Penny Randolph. She will attend Trine University in the fall to study Chemical Engineering.
Inman, the son of Laurie Magyar and Rob Inman, will attend Walsh University as a Middle Childhood Education major.
Pasanen is the daughter of Anthony Pasanen Jr. and Jodi Pasanen. She will attend Ohio State University, where she will study International Business with a minor in Spanish.
