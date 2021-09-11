When school children touring the Ashtabula City Fire Department see the three-foot-tall hunk of metal taken from the rubble of the World Trade Center, they sometimes ask what happened on Sept. 11, 2001 — 20 years ago today.
Fire Chief Shawn Gruber tells them he clearly remembers that day.
“I was in the chief’s office with Chief [Richard] Balog working on something and a firefighter came up and said the World Trade Center was on fire,” he said. “We went back and watched the TV and saw the second plane fly into the second tower. We realized at that point it was intentional and we were under attack. We were glued to the TV, watching the horrible scene play out and then the first tower collapsed.”
Gruber said he then turned to the rest of the crew and said, “We just witnessed a lot of our brothers and sisters die.”
For this reason and more, the piece of steel, provided by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, means a lot to the department, he said.
More than 2,600 pieces of steel from the Twin Towers were given fire and police departments, museums, municipalities and organizations across the country to properly display them in remembrance of those who died in the 9/11 attacks.
The steel pieces were held at John F. Kennedy International Airport until they were legally released to the different locations which were approved through the application process. Any pieces less than 150 pounds such as the AFD’s, were shipped to their appropriate locations to be held on display, Gruber said.
When Balog received the I-beam from the Twin Towers, a local monument maker installed a marble base beneath it.
A plaque on the wall above it tells the story — 343 firefighters died trying to rescue victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Gruber said the day still resonates with first responders, simply because so many lives were lost that day — the first targeted attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor.
“All of our worlds changed at that moment,” he said. “It was a terrible day and, unfortunately, many seem to forget what our country went through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.