ASHTABULA — Firefighters battled a vacant house fire Thursday morning on Center Street in downtown Ashtabula.
The call came into the Ashtabula Fire Department at 6 a.m. for firefighters to respond to a fully involved structure fire at 510 Center St., across the street from the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1463, according to reports.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found fire venting from the front and side second-story windows, including the attic.
The blaze was so hot and intense that firefighters sprayed water on neighboring houses to prevent them from catching on fire.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters pushed down the remaining walls into the basement of the home.
Firefighters used hand lines to put out anything that might possibly re-ignite, reports show.
No one was injured in the blaze.
All units — nine firefighters total — cleared the scene by 10 a.m., reports show.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Ashtabula Fire Capt. Stephen Chase.
